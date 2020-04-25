Las Vegas, NV: Assistant Sheriff Discusses 5th Officer Involved Shooting in 2020

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) In a videotaped briefing Assistant Sheriff Brett Zimmerman provided additional details of the officer involved shooting that occurred on April 21, 2020 at 455 E. Twain Avenue. At approximately 1:55 p.m., an LVMPD Patrol officer attempted to initiate a vehicle stop on a white Acura for driving at extreme speeds. The vehicle driven by the suspect, later identified as 24-year-old Chase Rosa, failed to stop for the officer. A records check revealed the license plate had been reported stolen.

The LVMPD Air Unit was able to follow the vehicle as it drove recklessly through four area commands to include the city of Henderson. At one point the vehicle sped up to 120 mph while on the freeway. Rosa then dropped off two females at a gas station. Officers detained the females who told officers that Rosa was driving with a shotgun on his lap.

At approximately 3 p.m., Rosa stopped his vehicle at 455 E. Twain Avenue and exited his car holding a shotgun. Rosa walked towards another vehicle and pointed the shotgun at the occupant in an apparent attempt to steal the vehicle. Officers Tomaino and Kempf pulled up behind Rosa’s car and exited the unmarked police vehicle. Officer Tomaino identified himself by yelling Metro police and ordering Rosa to drop the gun. Rosa turned towards the officers while pointing the shotgun towards them. Both Officers fired at Rosa, striking him multiple times. Rosa was transported to Sunrise Trauma where he was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

This is the 5th officer involved shooting of 2020. The LVMPD Force Investigation Team is conducting the investigation into the officer’s use of force in this incident. The findings will be forwarded to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for review. An examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team. This review focuses on policy, tactics and training as it relates to this use of force.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at (702) 828-8452. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.