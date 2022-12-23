Largest cryptocurrencies mixed as Bitcoin Cash increases – MarketWatch

The largest cryptocurrencies were mixed during morning trading on Friday, with Polkadot

DOTUSD

seeing the biggest move, sinking 0.48% to $4.46. Bitcoin Cash

BCHUSD

lead the increases with a 0.33% climb to $101.45. Four other currencies posted decreases Friday. Litecoin

LTCUSD

slid 0.32% to $65.37, and Ripple

XRPUSD

inched down 0.16% to 35 cents.

Uniswap

UNIUSD

and Ethereum

ETHUSD

also recorded declines, falling 0.15% to $5.26 and 0.10% to $1,213.75, respectively. In addition to Bitcoin Cash, three other cryptocurrencies saw increases. Cardano

ADAUSD

climbed 0.30% to 26 cents, and Bitcoin

BTCUSD

climbed 0.11% to $16,808.71. Dogecoin

DOGEUSD,

which saw the smallest increase, climbed 0.06% to 8 cents. In crypto-related company news, shares of Coinbase Global Inc.

COIN

shed 1.10% to $34.21, while MicroStrategy Inc.

MSTR

declined 2.95% to $161.32. Riot Blockchain Inc.

RIOT

shares declined 2.16% to $3.70, and shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.

MARA

slid 0.14% to $3.67. Overstock.com Inc.

OSTK

sank 0.26% to $19.04, while Block Inc.

SQ

declined 1.80% to $59.50 and Tesla Inc.

TSLA

shed 2.23% to $122.56. PayPal Holdings Inc.

PYPL

slipped 0.23% to $68.41, and Ebang International Holdings Inc.

EBON

shares dropped 2.83% to $2.75. NVIDIA Corp.

NVDA

fell 1.55% to $151.01, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

AMD

rose 0.23% to $63.90. In the fund space, blockchain-focused Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF

BLOK

sank 0.13% to $15.13. The Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF

BITQ,

which is focused on pure-play crypto companies, declined 1.31% to $3.40. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

GBTC,

which tracks the Bitcoin market price, sank 0.41% to $8.12.

Editor’s Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights, an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.