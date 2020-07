Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) 77th Area: On July 4, 2020, around 12:35 a.m., a homicide occurred near the 600 block of East 81st Street. The victim a male Black around 53-years-old was standing in the mouth of the alley when he was shot by unknown suspect.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he was pronounced. It is unknown if the incident is gang related.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE