LAPD: Homicide Information 200 block of East 76th Place Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA (STL.News) 77th Area: On June 21, 2020, at 9:39 p.m., a homicide occurred in the 200 block of East 76th Place. Officers responded to an, “Ambulance Shooting” radio call. Upon arrival, officers observed a victim (32-year-old male Hispanic) suffering from gunshot wounds.

A preliminary investigation revealed a suspect described as a 46-year-old Hispanic male approached the victim on foot and fired one shot from a pellet gun striking the victim. The suspect was taken into custody at scene. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the victim dead at scene. This incident is not gang-related and the victim is not a person experiencing homelessness.

