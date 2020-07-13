Lansing Man Wins $257,140 Jackpot in Michigan Lottery

Michigan (STL.News) A Lansing man isn’t sure what to think after winning a $257,140 jackpot playing the Michigan Lottery’s Diamond Wild Time Progressive Fast Cash game.

The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought the winning ticket at Sam’s Party Store, located at 104 South Waverly Road in Lansing.

“As soon as I got in my car and looked at my ticket, I saw I had hit the jackpot,” said the 61-year-old player. “I called my wife to tell her, but I was so serious on the phone she thought something terrible had happen.

“It took a minute for both of us to calm down and realize I’d really won! I don’t even know what to think about it all!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters to claim his big prize. With his winnings, he plans to pay bills, take a trip, and then save the remainder.

Fast Cash games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers. Fast Cash tickets range in price from $2 per play up to $20 per play.

