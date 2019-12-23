Lancaster Woman Myrna Echevarria-Jiminez Sentenced To 45 Months’ Imprisonment For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) –The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on December 20, 2019, United States District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani sentenced Myrna Echevarria-Jiminez, age 44, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, to 45 months’ imprisonment followed by four years of supervised release for drug trafficking.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Ecchevaria-Jiminez pled guilty to a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute cocaine, and admitted responsibility for one kilogram of cocaine as part of that conspiracy. Several co-conspirators have also pled guilty and are pending sentencing. Codefendant Luis Enrique Martinez-Ortiz, a/k/a “Chino,” was previously sentenced to 87 months in prison. Ecchevaris-Jiminez’a sentence includes a 4-year term of supervised release after her prison term.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Wilkes-Barre Police Department, and Pennsylvania State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sean A. Camoni is prosecuting the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. The Department of Justice reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local and tribal enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce crime.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE