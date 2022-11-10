Politics

Kwarteng told Truss to ‘slow down’ radical measures after mini-budget

November 10, 2022
Hattie Francis

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he told Liz Truss to “slow down” and warned her she would “have two months” if she continued at speed with her radical mini-budget economic measures.In his first interview since being sacked as chancellor by his former ally, Kwarteng told TalkTV’s First Edition: “After the mini-budget we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down.“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’. And that is, I’m afraid, what happened.”He also said: “I think the prime minister was very much of the view that we needed to move things fast. But I think it was too quick.”More to follow …