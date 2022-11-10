Kwarteng told Truss to ‘slow down’ radical measures after mini-budget

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he told Liz Truss to “slow down” and warned her she would “have two months” if she continued at speed with her radical mini-budget economic measures.In his first interview since being sacked as chancellor by his former ally, Kwarteng told TalkTV’s First Edition: “After the mini-budget we were going at breakneck speed and I said, you know, we should slow down, slow down.“She said, ‘Well, I’ve only got two years’ and I said, ‘You will have two months if you carry on like this’. And that is, I’m afraid, what happened.”He also said: “I think the prime minister was very much of the view that we needed to move things fast. But I think it was too quick.”More to follow …