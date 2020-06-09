Kinston Man David Carr Sentenced to 11 Years for Assault, Robbery and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) – A Kinston man was sentenced today to 132 months in prison for his role in a violent assault and robbery of a confidential informant that resulted in assault, robbery, and firearm charges.

According to court documents, David Carr, 21, was charged with three counts: assaulting a person assisting a federal officer, robbery of money and property of the United States and brandishing a firearm during a federal crime of violence. Carr pled not guilty and went to trial, but was found guilty on all three counts on January 8, 2020.

On March 6, 2018, Carr and a co-defendant planned to sell four firearms to a confidential informant (CI) working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). The CI met with Carr to discuss the deal and Carr stated he needed to get two more firearms. Carr returned a short time later with his co-defendant and told the CI that they had drugs and the guns. Once the CI was in the car, he was held at gunpoint and threatened with Carr forcing a gun into the CI’s jaw and threatening to kill him. Carr and his co-defendant robbed the CI of $2,000.00 of ATF “buy money” and a cell phone. After a struggle, the CI was able to get out of the car and run from his assailants. The defendants immediately fled the scene. Carr was arrested the following day with the ATF buy money in his possession.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. ATF and Kinston Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Stephany is handling the case of the government.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE