Kinsale Capital Group Listed on the NYSE

Kinsale Capital Group Completes Listing Transfer to the New York Stock Exchange.

NEW YORK (STL.News) The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology, and market infrastructure, announced that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE: KNSL) has completed its listing transfer and will begin trading today as an NYSE-listed company.

Kinsale Capital will now be able to leverage all of the advantages of membership in the NYSE community.

These advantages include the Exchange’s unique market model, which combines cutting-edge technology with accountability and human judgment. Membership also brings an unmatched network of CEOs and business leaders, drawn from 2,400 of the world’s largest and most innovative companies, the incomparable brand visibility that stems from an Exchange listing and core investor relations services.

“We are pleased to join the NYSE alongside our industry’s most highly-regarded companies as we continue to focus on delivering long-term value for our shareholders,” said Michael P. Kehoe, President, and CEO, Kinsale Capital. “We believe this move complements our business model, and we look forward to leveraging all the advantages of the NYSE platform, which combines world-class technology with human oversight and accountability.”

“We are excited to welcome specialty insurance group Kinsale Capital to the NYSE’s leading community of icons and disruptors,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chairman, and Chief Commercial Officer, NYSE Group.

Nearly 300 companies have switched their listings to the NYSE since 2000, representing more than $1 trillion in current market value.