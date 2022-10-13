King Charles greets Liz Truss with: ‘Back again? Dear, oh dear’

Liz Truss could be forgiven for assuming her first weekly audience with King Charles would offer respite from a week of political disaster and economic ruin. It did not play out that way.

It took just 15 seconds of video from the meeting at Buckingham Palace on Wednesday night for the monarch to make things worse.

As Truss curtseyed, and said: “Your Majesty”, Charles replied: “So you’ve come back again?”

While Truss simpered: “It’s a great pleasure”, he could only mutter: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…”

The clip, which came after another day of turmoil in the economic markets and mutinous plotting on the Conservative party backbenches, quickly went viral.

Jennifer Cassidy, a lecturer in diplomacy at Oxford University, described it as “a scene straight from The Office … political awkwardness and unintentional comedy at its finest”.

After announcing unfunded tax cuts and scaring the markets, Truss has had no honeymoon period in the new job. Headlines are already asking if she is the worst prime minister in British history.

The Scottish National party MP John Nicholson tweeted: “King Charles speaks for us all. ‘You’re back again. Dear, oh dear. Well, anyway….’ At least he won’t have to endure her for long.”

Prime ministers have talked affectionately of their weekly meetings with the Queen, but after Wednesday night’s exchange, Truss may approach next week’s audience with the monarch with more trepidation.