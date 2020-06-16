Kimberly-Clark Names Zena Arnold as Chief Digital & Marketing Officer

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) Kimberly-Clark has announced the appointment of Zena Arnold to the newly created position of Chief Digital & Marketing Officer. In this role, she will lead Kimberly-Clark’s global marketing teams and drive initiatives to accelerate the digital transformation of the company’s brands and businesses.

Arnold joins Kimberly-Clark from Google, where she served the past seven years in marketing and general management roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as Global Head of Growth of the Chrome OS business. Prior to Google, she held global and U.S. brand management positions at the Kellogg Company and Procter & Gamble.

“Zena brings a unique skillset from top-tier CPG and technology companies to help us build our marketing capabilities to deliver in a digital-first world,” said Alison Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, Kimberly-Clark. “In addition to her passion for digital marketing and technology, Zena has great experience leading transformational change which is integral to our future growth.”

Arnold will lead Kimberly-Clark’s global teams for consumer relationships and engagement, media and content, data analytics and innovation, agency operations and marketing capabilities.