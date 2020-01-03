Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, Recalls Ready-To-Eat Soup Products due to Misbranding and Undeclared Allergens

WASHINGTON, DC (STL.News) Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, a Lynn, Mass. establishment, is recalling approximately 200 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) lentil and beef soup products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The products contain egg and wheat, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The RTE lentil and beef soup items were produced on Dec. 12, 2019. The following product is subject to recall: [ View Labels (PDF Only)]

7-oz. polypropylene cup with film containing “little dish FRESH FOOD FOR KIDS Lentils & Beef with Vegetables for toddlers” with a best buy date of 1/10/20.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST.18468” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to customers in Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C., via internet sales.

The problem was discovered when the company received a complaint from a consumer who reported finding noodles in their lentil and beef soup.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product could be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the

product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Jessica Stasinos, Executive Assistant for Kettle Cuisine Midco, LLC, at (617) 409-1293.