Kentucky Memorial Highway Honoring Jacob M. Moore

Gov. Beshear Leads Area Officials and Legionnaires in Dedication of Memorial Highway Signs Honoring Service of Boyd County Marine

ASHLAND, Ky. (July 25, 2022) — Gov. Andy Beshear, along with state and local officials, joined the American Legion in Boyd County today to dedicate the “Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC Memorial Highway” and honor the life of the local Marine along with his service to his country.

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, died March 19 in a military aircraft crash while on active duty with the U.S. Marine Corps in Norway.

“While we mourn the loss of a Kentucky hero, we’re honored to memorialize Cpl. Moore’s service and sacrifice for his nation,” Gov. Beshear said. “We’re grateful that highway signs bearing his name will forever commemorate his life.”

By official order of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, Gov. Beshear authorized parts of Kentucky Highways 180 and 3 in Boyd County to be named for Moore to “show community respect, appreciation and recognition of the sacrifice” he made serving his country.

Ceremonies today hosted by American Legion Post 126 included the presentation of colors, presentation of a flag to the family and unveiling of the state highway markers.

“Installing this signage is one way we can pay tribute to the brave sacrifices of Kentuckians like Cpl. Jacob M. Moore to make Kentucky and our nation safer and more secure,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said. “Motorists will remember his legacy with every passing drive for decades to come.”

Permanent state highway signs were placed to mark KY 3 from Bear Creek Road (Kentucky Highway 1937) to KY 180 and to mark KY 180 from KY 3 to the Interstate Highway 64 underpass as the “Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC Memorial Highway.” The signs will be maintained by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in perpetuity.

“This young man gave totally of himself, serving his country and our community with his whole heart,” Sen. Robin Webb of Grayson said. “While we can never fully repay the debt of gratitude we owe him and his family, these memorial signs will serve as a lasting tribute of our thankfulness.”

Rep. Scott Sharp of Ashland, a retired Army veteran, said the memorial signs reflect the community’s, the state’s and the country’s deepest appreciation for the young soldier.

“This is an expression of our appreciation for his life and his sacrifice that will exist for generations to come,” Rep. Sharp said. “We want people to remember him, now and in the future.”

Acting on a recommendation by the Governor’s Senior Advisor, Rocky Adkins, the Boyd County Fiscal Court approved a resolution requesting that the Transportation Cabinet name the highway “in recognition of the sacrifice Cpl. Moore made serving our great country.”

Adkins said, “It was an honor to pay tribute to Cpl. Moore and to be with Jacob’s family today as we recognized his ultimate sacrifice for this great nation with the naming and dedication of ‘Corporal Jacob M. Moore, USMC Memorial Highway.’”

“That has been and will always be our goal — to remember Cpl. Moore and keep him in our thoughts daily,” Boyd County Judge/Executive Eric Chaney said. “The commissioners and I salute a man who made our community proud, and we’re grateful that the state will maintain these signs as a testimonial for him in which everyone can share.”

Moore, a 2016 graduate of Boyd County High School, served with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 261, Marine Aircraft Group 26, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina.

When passing the newly installed signs on KY 3 and KY 180 in Boyd County, the public is invited to remember his service.