Kentucky Lt. Governor Presents $600,000 for Trigg County

Lt. Gov. Coleman Presents More Than $600,000 for Infrastructure Improvements in Trigg County

Funding comes from Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet

CADIZ, KY (STL.News) Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $630,073 today for infrastructure improvements in Trigg County.

The funding comes from the Better Kentucky Plan’s Cleaner Water Program and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“These grants are going to help our families stay safe and healthy, getting the clean water and upgraded roads they deserve,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “As we build a better Kentucky together, we need to continue investing in our infrastructure, just like we’re doing today.”

“As a rural Kentuckian, I know that it’s difficult for smaller counties and cities to fund major upgrades on their own, no matter how important they are,” Lt. Gov. Coleman said. “That’s why it’s our job in state government to help close the gaps and make sure these projects get across the finish line, and I’m proud to help do that today in Trigg County.”

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act and administered by the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority (KIA), $250 million was appropriated through a bipartisan agreement at the close of the 2021 General Assembly for clean drinking water and wastewater grants to fund projects across Kentucky.

The Pennyrile Area Development District submitted funding requests for both counties to the KIA.

$161,422 for the City of Cadiz to replace 2,600 feet of sewer lines;

$376,651 for the Barkley Lake Water District to replace waterlines in the Rockcastle area; and

$92,000 in KYTC funding for Trigg County to resurface portions of Bluebird Drive, Hickory Drive and Horseshoe Drive.

“It is no secret that the legislature was hard at work during the 2022 legislative session. We tackled several issues head on, including several budget measures that allowed us to appropriate money to go towards fixing the infrastructure not only in this county, but all over the state,” said Rep. Walker Thomas, who represents Caldwell County, as well as a portion of Christian and Trigg counties. “Working together with our colleagues in the senate, as well as members of the community, resulted in us being able to find out exactly what we need and where we need it. This goes to show that with healthy communication, we are able to usher in much needed change that will benefit all of us.”

“Industry follows infrastructure. I am very pleased to see this funding come to our community,” said Rep. Mary Beth Imes, who represents Calloway County as well as a portion of Trigg County. “This is a direct investment into our future, and I look forward to seeing these projects come to fruition.”

“We were very thankful to have Lt. Gov. Coleman visit and appreciate all she and Gov. Beshear do,” Trigg County Judge/Executive Hollis Alexander said. “They are dedicated to Trigg County which was shown by the awards announced today. Roads and clean water are two of the most important needs for any community, so we’re grateful for this funding.”

“The City of Cadiz is delighted to hear that we have been selected to receive funding from the Cleaner Water Grant,” Cadiz Mayor Todd King said. “These grant funds will assist the city in projects for replacement of sewer lines. We are appreciative to be awarded these funds and to participate in Gov. Beshear’s Better Kentucky Plan and would like to extend our sincere thanks.”

“The Barkley Lake Water District – Solomon and Grays Waterline Replacements project will replace approximately 13,000 feet of 3-inch, 4-inch, and 6-inch pipe in the northwestern section of Trigg County,” John Herring, general manager, Barkley Lake Water District, said. “This replacement project will provide a much-needed increase in the reliability of the water system and a reduction in service outages for the entire area.”

About the Cleaner Water Program

More than $159 million has been awarded to grantees to fund transformative projects since the call for projects was announced June 1. Eligible government agencies, such as city-owned water or sewer utilities, water commissions, water and sewer districts and counties, collaborated with their local Area Development Districts and Area Water Management Councils to submit projects for Cleaner Water Program funding. There are 713 public drinking water and wastewater utilities in Kentucky.

Cleaner Water Program funding is allocated in three ways:

$150 million based on each county’s proportion of the state’s population, with the exception of Jefferson County’s share, which is discounted by 50% based on its high per capita allocation from the federal act.

$50 million is available for utilities to provide drinking water services to unserved, rural customers or to utilities under a federal consent decree. The KIA shall consider social, economic and environmental benefits in determining the allocations.

$49.9 million is available to supplement a project grant for a project with a cost in excess of a county’s allocation amount and other available grant sources. The social, economic and environmental benefits shall be considered in determining project allocations. KIA will receive $75,000 to administer the grant program.

The application deadline was Nov. 19, 2021; however, KIA will make awards continuously throughout the year. All grant awardees must obligate the funds by Dec. 31, 2024.

The American Society of Civil Engineers in 2019 projected that Kentucky faces nearly $14.5 billion in water/wastewater infrastructure needs over the next 20 years, including over $8.2 billion in drinking water upgrades and $6.2 billion in sewer system improvements.

Information about the Cleaner Water Program, as well as grants for broadband expansion, school facility upgrades and vocational education center renovations, can be found at governor.ky.gov/BetterKy.