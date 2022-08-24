Kentucky Governor Breaks Ground on Mountain Parkway

Gov. Beshear Breaks Ground on Mountain Parkway Expansion in Wolfe County

More than half of Parkway complete or under construction; Governor also presents $3.6 million in awards for four counties

CAMPTON, Ky.(STL.News) Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to break ground on another section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky. While in Campton, the Governor also announced six projects totaling $3,681,827 in funding. The projects will benefit Breathitt, Lee, Magoffin and Wolfe counties.

Mountain Parkway Expansion

A project to widen 11 miles of the Mountain Parkway in Wolfe County is officially underway to support economic opportunities and safer, better connections in the region.

“The progress we’re making on the Mountain Parkway shows that we stand with Eastern Kentucky, and it is a significant bright spot in what has been a challenging summer for this region,” Gov. Beshear said. “The parkway is an important part of economic vitality for Appalachia. By widening the Mountain Parkway from two lanes to four, we’re delivering on a promise to improve safety, quality of life and connectivity in the region.”

This project is part of the Mountain Parkway Expansion, a plan for widening and extending 46 miles of the parkway from Campton in Wolfe County to Prestonsburg in Floyd County. The Wolfe County segment stretches from mile point 45.8 near Campton to just west of Exit 57 near Helechawa and includes the reconstruction of two interchanges: Kentucky Highway 191/Campton (Exit 46) and Kentucky Highway 1010/Hazel Green (Exit 53). Since the Parkway Expansion project began in 2014, nearly 32 miles of parkway widening has been completed or is under construction.

“The Mountain Parkway has already been widened on either side of this construction project. Once complete, motorists will have 78 continuous miles of four-lane travel extending east from I-64 at Winchester to Salyersville,” Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray said.

Gov. Beshear is committed to building a better Kentucky through transportation to improve safety, spur the economy and improve the quality of life for Kentuckians. The $97.1 million Wolfe County project was kick-started when the Beshear administration secured a $55 million federal Infrastructure for Rebuilding America, or INFRA, grant in 2020. The project was let for construction six months ahead of schedule and awarded to Bizzack Construction. It is expected to be complete by 2027.

“The Mountain Parkway Expansion project will aid in promoting tourism to our county and city,” Campton Mayor Kathi May said. “It will provide safer commutes for so many that travel to Lexington and Georgetown for employment. The expansion could potentially inspire future industrial growth to our area as well.”

“Today is a great day for Wolfe County! Not only are we celebrating breaking ground on the parkway project, but also a needed update at the park,” said Rep. Timmy Truett of McKee. “While very different, both projects are aimed at making improvements that will be felt for generations. They have been in the works for quite some time and have involved local, state and federal officials, and I appreciate playing a small role in celebrating today.”

KYTC is developing plans for the final two segments of the Mountain Parkway Expansion Project between Salyersville and Prestonsburg. Final details are expected to be announced soon.

Mountain Parkway Construction Timeline

Wolfe County | 11 miles | Construction begins August 2022

Morgan County | 8.2 miles | 2017-2021

Magoffin County West | 4.6 miles | 2019 – currently under construction; anticipated completion 2023

Magoffin County Central | 5.7 miles | 2015-2018

Salyersville Restaurant Row | 2.4 miles | 2016-2019

Salyersville to Prestonsburg | 14 miles | Under development

For updates about the project, follow the Mountain Parkway Expansion on both Facebook and Twitter, or visit the project website at mtnparkway.com.

Gov. Beshear Announces Six Projects Selected for $3.6 Million in Funding

While in Campton, the Governor also announced $3,681,827 in funding for six projects across four counties.

“With the recent events that our region has faced over the last month, providing our children and families with safe recreational spaces enables them to look beyond the devastation and enjoy their friends and loved ones,” said Sen. Brandon Smith of Hazard.

KYTC has awarded $201,445 in Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding to the City of Jackson. This funding will support sidewalk replacements and crosswalk improvements as part of the Rejuvenate Jackson project. The project will improve pedestrian safety and boost economic development in downtown due to increased foot traffic.

The Department for Local Government has selected the City of Jackson to receive a $25,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) for improvements at Douthitt Park. This funding will be used to resurface and improve existing ball courts and the surrounding area.

The Governor said $3.3 million in Cleaner Water Program funding has been approved for the Breathitt County Water District to support a waterline extension on Kentucky Highway 30 East. This project will provide adequate water service to residents in the area who currently rely on failing wells and hauling water.

KYTC is awarding $29,326 to Lee County to support emergency repairs to Brush Creek Road.

KYTC is awarding $99,684 to Magoffin County to support resurfacing on Spurlock Road.

“I’m extremely pleased to see the funds we budgeted for road improvements make these projects possible,” said Rep. John Blanton of Salyersville. “This is a historic day for the Mountain Parkway and our region. With this expansion, the Parkway will be safer and more accessible. I’m also pleased to see this money coming into Magoffin County to resurface Spurlock Road. After all, if we maintain it today, we’re less likely to have to replace it tomorrow.”

Finally, Gov. Beshear announced the City of Campton will receive $26,372 in LWCF funding. This funding will support improvements to Campton City Park, making it even cleaner and more accessible.

