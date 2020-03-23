Kentucky Governor Beshear Issues New Guidance to Help Halt the Spread of COVID-19

Nonessential retailers to close tomorrow; 103 positive cases

FRANKFORT, KY (STL.News) Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Sunday that all nonessential retailers are being ordered to close within about 24 hours and that he is mandating all elective medical procedures end. The latest actions by the Governor are intended to help protect Kentuckians and halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Gov. Beshear announced 103 confirmed cases, and said Kentucky remains at three deaths related to COVID-19. The Governor said that more than 2,000 tests have now been performed and of those tests, the average age of someone who has gotten the virus is 53.3 – and that the intensive care rate is about 6 percent. That lower number is a testament to how our hospitals are doing and we appreciate you, he said.

“It’s probably going to get tougher before it gets easier, but we are resilient people and we can and we will do this together,” Gov. Beshear said. “I fully agree with those who say this is the challenge of our generation. Some people refer to our grandparents’ generation as the greatest generation in coming together both abroad and at home to overcome an adversary. The one that we face is not like one we have seen in our lifetime. Instead of bringing us closer, it brings us further away physically. We know we are fighting for the most vulnerable among us. We are already proving we are willing to put the health and lives of our fellow Kentuckians above our economic interests.”

Gov. Beshear also acknowledged today was difficult for many Kentuckians who could not attend their worship services.

“I want to thank all the churches who abided by the guidance and did not hold in-person services, but found ways to get their messages out online or in creative ways and I thank all the churches who rang their bells at 10 a.m. today,” Gov. Beshear said.

He implored those who refused to listen to the guidance to stop undoing the work of other congregations who have listened and to stop endangering their congregations.

Each day, Gov. Beshear is holding briefings at 5 p.m. ET for Kentuckians online on his Facebook and YouTube pages. Gov. Beshear said he appreciates the many local TV and radio stations that are streaming the briefings, which help to ensure more Kentuckians are learning how to be good teammates and hearing the best advice on how to stop the spread of the virus.

Gov. Beshear urged all Kentuckians to keep doing their part to help stop the spread, including following the new orders and to not gather in public and to follow social distancing by staying at least six feet apart from others.

NOTE: this is NOT the complete release.

CLICK to VIEW COMPLETE RELEASE