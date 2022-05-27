Kentucky – $1 Million to Expand Ambulance Services

Gov. Beshear Presents $1 Million to Expand Ambulance Services in Rowan County

Governor also presents funding for improvements to infrastructure and recreational areas

MOREHEAD, KY (STL.News) Governor Andy Beshear and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, presented a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to improve ambulance services in Rowan County and a $200,000 Land & Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant to improve multiple recreational areas along Cave Run Lake.

Gov. Beshear also presented a ceremonial check for a $1.5 million Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) award to the Sandy Hook Water District, as well as ceremonial checks representing $571,850 in road resurfacing funding for Rowan and Elliott counties from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).

“Building a better Kentucky means investing in the physical and mental wellbeing of Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are doing just that by expanding ambulance services, giving Kentuckians greater access to the natural beauty of our commonwealth and investing in clean water. These investments prioritize living longer and living well, and Kentuckians deserve nothing less.”

“Rowan County is very appreciative of being awarded these funds for the construction of a secondary ambulance facility in Morehead,” Rowan County Judge/Executive Harry Clark said. “This community is growing and we must expand services to meet the needs of our people, and it would not be possible without funding like this. We are also thankful for the LWCF award for improvements at Cave Run Lake, helping make this beautiful natural resource in our county more accessible for all to enjoy.”

Morehead-Rowan County Ambulance Building Project

Rowan County, in partnership with the Morehead-Rowan County Emergency Medical Services (EMS), will construct a new ambulance services building to be located at 749 Clearfield Street in Morehead. Morehead-Rowan County EMS covers approximately 286 square miles across the county and makes over 5,000 emergency runs annually. Those numbers have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new EMS building is anticipated to reduce response times in the service area by an average of 8 to 10 minutes per call. The facility will contain large garage bays for vehicles, sleeping quarters, accessible bathrooms with shower facilities, a laundry/utility room, storage room and a fully accessible kitchen facility. The facility will be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards. Rowan County will own, maintain and insure the new ambulance services building.

The new station will be named after John B. “Pete” Hamm, a native of Rowan County, in honor of his lifetime of service to his community and country. Hamm spent 20 years in the Air Force, serving during the occupation of Germany, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.

Upon his return to Morehead, Hamm helped develop Morehead City Park; he was a charter member of the Veterans’ Association; he served on the school board for 12 years; and held a variety of other community development roles. He took on a second career with the Morehead-Rowan Ambulance Service from 1972-1992.

In the beginning, this service was a bare bones operation with only one ambulance and only in-county service. Hamm was tasked with the challenge of hiring employees, setting schedules, growing the business and following state and federal regulations, all while operating on a shoestring budget.

“In the early years, Pete served not only as the director but also as a backup ambulance driver if the need arose. Through solid leadership, creativity and community support, the service grew … and at the time of his retirement in 1992, the service had five ambulances, more than 25 employees and the first paramedics on staff,” Gov. Beshear said. “The legacy of Pete’s insight, dedication and leadership is what got us here today, and that’s why we’re proud to name this new building Pete B. Hamm Station.”

Currently, Hamm is an active member of the Morehead Optimist Club and the Clearfield Tabernacle Church of God, and he attended today’s ceremony with Gov. Beshear.

Cave Run Lake Facility Improvement Project

Gov. Beshear presented $200,000 in LWCF funds to Rowan County for improvements to recreational areas along Cave Run Lake. Rowan County is partnering with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife Resources to complete the Rowan County Cave Run Lake Facility Improvement Project on the north shoreline of the lake. The project has six major components:

Constructing a new boat dock, complete with a gangway, at the High Bank Picnic Area;

Constructing a new accessible fishing pier, complete with railing, a gangway, walkway and restroom at Muskie Bend;

Repairing the road and reconstructing accessible vehicle pullouts to ensure continued fishing access for persons with disabilities at Ramey Creek;

Relocating the dock at Scott Creek to create a new lake swimming area;

Making the existing access trail at Shallow Flats accessible; and

Making the trail at Boat Gunnel accessible.

These recreational facilities are located on federal lands in the Daniel Boone National Forest and are managed by the USFS Cumberland Ranger District.

Sandy Hook Water District Improvements Project

Gov. Beshear also presented a ceremonial check representing a $1.5 million ARC grant to the Sandy Hook Water District (SHWD). This funding will allow for new water infrastructure that will improve service for 1,265 households and 85 businesses.

“SHWD is very appreciative and excited to have received the ARC grant in the amount of $1.5 million,” SHWD General Manager Bridgett Howard said. “The money will be used for much needed upgrades in our system’s aging infrastructure. Many thanks to all who were involved.”

The project has three major components:

Replacing 20,000 linear feet of waterline along Kentucky Highways 556 and 755;

Constructing a 35 million-gallon daily water treatment plant; and

Repairing a 105,000-gallon water storage tank.

In addition to the $1.5 million in ARC funds, which are administered by the Department for Local Government (DLG), other federal sources will provide $2 million and local sources will provide $1.18 million. Total project funding will be $4.68 million.

Transportation Funding for Rowan and Elliott Road Resurfacing

Also while in Morehead, Gov. Beshear presented ceremonial checks to both Rowan and Elliott counties to pay for much-needed resurfacing on a pair of local county roadways. The checks – $391,850 for Rowan County and $180,000 for Elliott County – represent KYTC funding from the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid. They also represent Gov. Beshear’s commitment to helping local governments improve and maintain local streets and roads.

“The mission of the Transportation Cabinet is to provide safe and efficient transportation infrastructure for Kentuckians,” Gov. Beshear said. “That mission isn’t restricted to interstates and parkways. It extends also to the small county roads and city streets that lead to your front door, or to your school, or workplace or house of worship. Those streets and roads are vitally important to the people who use them.”

In Rowan County, the funding will go toward resurfacing 7.9 miles of Bullfork Road.

“This particular road has not seen any significant resurfacing work in over 10 years,” Judge Clark said. “It’s a road used frequently by hundreds of our citizens, and I thank Gov. Beshear for recognizing its importance.”

Elliott County will use its discretionary funding to resurface 2.25 miles of Stamper Ridge Road.

“It’s been over 15 years since this road was paved,” Elliott County Judge/Executive Myron Lewis said. “Our citizens who drive it every day will welcome the improvement. We are grateful to Gov. Beshear for his favorable consideration of our application.”

“We are delighted to announce this road and project funding for our region,” Rep. Richard White of Morehead said. “These are high-quality investments that will bring continued success and growth to the commonwealth, and I look forward to the impact it has in Rowan County.”

About the Community Development Block Grant Program

The CDBG Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment, and by expanding economic opportunities, principally for low- and moderate-income persons.

About the Land and Water Conservation Fund

The LWCF provides federal grant funds to protect important natural areas, to acquire land for outdoor recreation and to develop or renovate public outdoor recreation facilities such as campgrounds, picnic areas, sports and playfields, swimming facilities, boating facilities, fishing facilities, trails, natural areas and passive parks. To receive the federal funds, which are administered at the state level by the DLG, selected applicants must undergo federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian region. Its mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia and help the region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.