Kenneth Allan Sentenced for Role in Drug trafficking Operation

Hardy County man, Kenneth Allan Evans sentenced for role in drug trafficking operation

(STL.News) Kenneth Allan Evans, of Moorefield, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 50 months of incarceration for his role in a drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Evans, 49, pleaded guilty in March 2021 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Evans admitted to having more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal meth” or “ice,” in August 2018 in Hardy County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen D. Warner prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Moorefield Police Department investigated.

The task force consists of the FBI, the West Virginia State Police, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office, the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, and the Keyser Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today