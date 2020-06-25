Kelly Craft & Brian Hook Brief UN Security Council on Iran Arms Embargo

UN Ambassador Kelly Craft and Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook Brief UN Security Council on Efforts to Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Washington, DC (STL.News) U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, and U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Senior Advisor to the Secretary, Brian Hook, virtually briefed the UN Security Council on a proposed resolution to extend the arms embargo on Iran. Conventional arms restrictions under UN Security Council Resolution 2231 are set to expire on October 18. Special Representative Hook noted that the Security Council should be united over its concern with Iranian arms transfers, and that it has maintained arms restrictions on Iran since 2007. He updated Security Council members on the full range of Iran’s malign activity, including its September 2019 direct attack on Saudi Arabia. Given that Iran has neither abided by current restrictions nor demonstrated a change in its threatening behavior, Special Representative Hook and Ambassador Craft called on Security Council members to extend the arms embargo.

