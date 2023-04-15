Kaslik Mediterranean Restaurant – Restaurant Review

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Kaslik Mediterranean Restaurant in Hazelwood, Missouri.

HAZELWOOD, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review on Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine on Friday, April 14, 2023. We consider St. Louis Restaurant Review the leading source of local restaurant news and reviews for the St. Louis region.

Kaslik Mediterranean Cuisine is located on North Lindbergh Blvd in Hazelwood, Missouri.

Its online reviews as of April 14, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with more than 870 online reviews

Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 290 reviews – 1.6K likes – 1.7K followers

Yelp – 4.5 Stars

GrubHub – 4.3 Stars with 99 votes

DoorDash – 4.7 Stars with more than 1200 votes

Average Rating – 4.5 Stars across five platforms

Address & phone:

7847 North Lindbergh Blvd

Hazelwood, Missouri 63042

Phone: +1 314-972-8282

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

Related Article: