Kansas Governor Laura Kelly Emphasizes Importance of Receiving a Flu Shot

Governor Laura Kelly Emphasizes Importance of Receiving a Flu Shot to Stay Healthy, Decrease Burden on Health Care System

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Kansas Governor Kelly today, after receiving her flu shot from a Walgreens representative, emphasized that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more important than ever for all Kansans to get a flu shot.

“Increased flu-related visits to the hospital present challenges for our health care system every year – but will be particularly difficult to cope with while we are in the midst of an unprecedented global pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all Kansans to receive a flu shot and protect the health and safety of our communities, while also decreasing the burden on our health care workers, freeing them up to treat patients who have contracted COVID-19.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, flu vaccination prevented an estimated 4.4 million influenza illnesses during the 2018-2019 flu season, and stopped 3,500 flu-related deaths.

Governor Kelly also expressed her appreciation for all frontline workers issuing flu shots this year.

“I want to thank all frontline workers all over Kansas who are distributing flu shots in their communities, like the Walgreens representatives who gave me my shot today,” Governor Kelly said. “We appreciate their dedication to keeping Kansans safe and healthy.”

“We want to thank Governor Kelly for getting her flu shot with Walgreens and helping us to encourage communities across Kansas to do the same,” said Tracie Bowman, Regional Healthcare Director at Walgreens. “Flu shots are more important than ever amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to help protect the health of our communities and reduce the burden on the healthcare system.”

For information on flu prevention and where to find a flu vaccination site near you, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment website at www.kdheks.gov/flu/.

