Kansas Governor: KDADS Receives $2.7 Million

Governor Laura Kelly Announces Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Receives $2.7 Million to Fund New KS HEART Program

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced that the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services (KDADS) is one of only five organizations nationally to be awarded a three-year, $2.7 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), Center for Substance Abuse Treatment (CSAT). Grant funds through the FY 2020 State Pilot Grant Program for Treatment for Pregnant and Postpartum Women (PPW-PLT) will be used to provide evidence-based, family-centered treatment services to pregnant and postpartum women in Kansas with substance use disorders.

“This grant will expand critical treatment services to support pregnant and postpartum Kansans with substance abuse disorders – along with their children,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “By addressing the behavioral needs of mothers, we can protect mothers and their families.”

The KDADS program, which will be known as KS Helping Empower And Recover Together (KS HEART), will take effect September 30, 2021.

It’s estimated the KS HEART program will serve approximately 55 women a year at two pilot locations, for a total of 165 women over three years. Partners identified in the grant are DCCCA, Inc. and CKF Addiction and Treatment Services, with pilot sites in Salina and Wichita.

“By focusing on family-centered therapy, expanding outpatient programs, and providing community-based wraparound services, the KS HEART program aims to accomplish the goals of decreasing substance use, including opioids, among pregnant and postpartum women in Kansas,” KDADS Secretary Laura Howard said.

The purpose of the KS HEART program is to enhance flexibility in the use of funds designed to:

Support family-based services for pregnant and postpartum women with a primary diagnosis of a substance use disorder, including opioid use disorders;

Help state substance abuse agencies address the continuum of care, including services provided to pregnant and postpartum women in nonresidential-based settings; and

Promote a coordinated, effective, and efficient state system managed by state substance abuse agencies by encouraging new approaches and models of service delivery.

Pregnant and postpartum women using substances face complex challenges that put the health and stability of their family at risk. Funding and eligibility restrictions to existing substance use treatment services often cause women to lose access to care during some of the most vulnerable points postpartum.

“The KS HEART program will bridge identified gaps to services and provide evidence-based treatments, including Medication Assisted Treatment and tobacco cessation as well as increase family stability and support and maintain community tenure and recovery for the whole family unit,” said KDADS Behavioral Health Services Commissioner Andy Brown.

“CKF Addiction Treatment is excited about this grant partnership with KDADS to help further treat the behavioral health needs of pregnant and postpartum women attending our services,” said CKF President and CEO Shane Hudson, MS, MSHCT, LCP, LCAC. “Addiction involves many layers and those with mental health symptoms that only exacerbate the symptoms of addiction need extra support. This grant aligns well with CKF’s focus of positively impacting patient health outcomes in addiction health care settings.”

“DCCCA is proud to partner with this project and excited to bring our expertise in women’s treatment to this work,” DCCCA CEO Lori Alvarado said. “We have prioritized services for pregnant and parenting women for more than 20 years and are eager to expand these critical services to women and children in Kansas.”