Kansas Governor Joins Bipartisan Coalition of Governors

Governor Laura Kelly Joins Bipartisan Coalition of Governors Urging Congress to Take Quick Action to Reconcile Legislation Strengthening the Semiconductor Supply Chain

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced she has joined a bipartisan coalition of governors from across the country urging Congressional leadership to reconcile two bills swiftly. Quick reconciliation would get the Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act to the President’s desk for signature.

“As the global semiconductor shortage continues to challenge our manufacturing industry and threatens our supply chain, Congress must take swift action to get the CHIPS Act passed into law,” Governor Kelly said. “I’ll continue working with our federal partners to deliver solutions for our manufacturing industry that will secure our supply chain, create jobs, protect our workers, and further strengthen our economy.”

Governor Kelly, along with Governors Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan; Eric Holcomb, Indiana; Gavin Newsom, California; Ned Lamont, Connecticut; Brad Little, Idaho; JB Pritzker, Illinois; Andy Beshear, Kentucky; Charlie Baker, Massachusetts; Steve Sisolak, Nevada; Phil Murphy, New Jersey; Michelle Lujan Grisham, New Mexico; Kathy Hochul, New York; Roy Cooper, North Carolina; Mike DeWine, Ohio; Kate Brown, Oregon; Tom Wolf, Pennsylvania; Spencer Cox, Utah; Phil Scott, Vermont; Jay Inslee, Washington; Tony Evers, Wisconsin; Mark Gordon, Wyoming, sent a letter to Congress leadership urging swift reconciliation of the bipartisan program that will turbocharge U.S. production of semiconductors that are critically important to the aviation and automotive industries, and parts suppliers, and will strengthen our supply chain.

