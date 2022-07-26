Kansas Governor Commemorates Anniversary of ADA

Governor Laura Kelly Commemorates the 32nd Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly commemorates the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the role Senator Bob Dole had in the passage of the historic law that expanded civil rights protections to individuals with disabilities. Governor Kelly signed a proclamation celebrating the July 26 anniversary.

“Before becoming Governor, I worked as a recreational therapist and lobbied at the state and federal level to pass long-overdue protections from discrimination for people with disabilities,” said Governor Kelly. “That’s where I first met with Senator Dole and saw his tireless efforts to pass the ADA and ensure Americans with disabilities were afforded equal rights and opportunities.”

On July 26, 1990, President H.W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law, prohibiting discrimination in employment, public places, and businesses. Senator Dole led the ADA’s development and passage along with many Kansas advocates. Since originally signed, ADA has evolved to provide expanded protections and access to people with disabilities.

“Kansas continues to be committed to the promise of the ADA,” said Martha Gabehart, Executive Director of the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns (KCDC). “The KCDC helps Kansas continue that commitment by working towards the improvement of employment opportunities for people with disabilities and securing funding for services to help them live in their own communities.”

Kansas has affirmed this commitment in recent years by expanding employment opportunities, vocational training opportunities, and other support programs.

Click here to read Governor Kelly’s proclamation.

More information about ADA and the Kansas Commission on Disability Concerns can be found at https://kcdcinfo.ks.gov/.