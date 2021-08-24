Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

August 24, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced appointments to the following state council.

Kansas Propane Education and Research Council

The Kansas Propane Education and Research Council shall develop programs and projects to enhance consumer and employee safety and training; provide research and development to improve existing propane technology and increase efficiency of propane use.  KanPerc is also charged with designing any other programs to educate the public about the safety and environmental aspects of propane.

  • Brian Waggoner, Bendena (Reappointment)
  • Richard Mentzer, Yates Center (Reappointment)
About Maryam Shah 5255 Articles
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles