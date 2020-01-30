Kansas City Southern Declares Dividends on 4% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock and Common Stock; Establishes Annual Meeting Date

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Kansas City Southern’s (KCS) (NYSE:KSU) Board of Directors on January 30, 2020 declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share on the outstanding KCS 4% non-cumulative preferred stock. The dividend is payable on April 7, 2020 to preferred stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors also declared a regular dividend of $0.40 per share on the outstanding KCS common stock. This dividend is payable on April 8, 2020, to common stockholders of record at the close of business on March 9, 2020.

The Board of Directors also set the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Stockholders of record of KCS’s common stock and KCS’s 4% non-cumulative preferred stock as of March 23, 2020, will be entitled to notice of the meeting and to vote at such meeting.