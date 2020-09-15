Kansas City, MO: Two KC Men Charged With Robbing Family at Gunpoint

Cameron E. Scott and Chase M. Murphy charged in a five-count criminal complaint

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) Two Kansas City, Missouri, men have been charged in federal court with robbing a family in their home at gunpoint.

Cameron E. Scott, 19, and Chase M. Murphy, 19, were charged in a five-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., on Monday, Sept. 14. Murphy was recently charged in a separate complaint involving business robberies.

The federal criminal complaint charges Scott and Murphy together with one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, one count of armed robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of stealing a firearm, and one count of possessing a stolen firearm.

According to an affidavit filed in support of the federal criminal complaint, Scott and Murphy (along with an unidentified third man) robbed a group of three juveniles and four adults at gunpoint on March 22, 2020. The affidavit says the three men forced their way into a residence in the 8100 block of Wayne Avenue in Kansas City, Mo., and pointed firearms at multiple victims (mostly members of the same family). They held one of the victims at gunpoint while demanding money and marijuana.

The three men stole $450, a rifle, and a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol then left the residence. Officers saw a car matching the description a witness gave of the robbers’ vehicle. Three men got out of the vehicle and ran into a residence in the 9200 block of Indiana Avenue in Kansas City, Mo. Soon afterward, the driver of the vehicle returned to the car and left. Officers attempted to follow the vehicle but lost sight of it. Scott and Murphy were seen leaving from the back of the residence. When officers announced themselves, they fled into a wooded area. A short time later, Scott and Murphy were seen walking in the tree line near 93rd Street and Grandview Road. Officers tried to approach them, but they fled on foot again. Officers gave chase and ultimately found Scott and Murphy hiding in a creek bed.

Officers searched the residence on Indiana Avenue. In the attic, they found a black suitcase with a Taurus 9mm semi-automatic pistol (which matched the description of the firearm taken during the robbery) and a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

The charges contained in this complaint are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashleigh A. Ragner. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the FBI.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE