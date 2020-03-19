Kansas City MO Health Department reports first two COVID-19 cases

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) The Kansas City, Missouri Health Department today reported that a woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s have tested positive for COVID-19, marking the city’s first confirmed cases of the virus.

While Cass, Jackson, Johnson and Wyandotte counties have all recently announced cases within their coverage areas, these are the first confirmations within Kansas City.

The KCMO Health Department has started the formal investigations to determine if others who had contact with either the man or woman, both of whom are isolated at their respective homes, are showing symptoms and should be tested or isolated. The cases appear to be unrelated.

City officials will hold a media availability at 4 p.m today at the Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave.

“We knew it was only a matter of time before one of our residents would learn they had COVID-19,” said Dr. Rex Archer, KCMO Director of Health. “With viruses, there are no borders. Everyone in the Kansas City metro area must be on guard. Leave your home only when absolutely necessary.

While we must respect patient privacy, we will provide the public with as much information as possible because we understand the concern and fear you feel. If any health department calls or leaves a message to call back, please answer or return the call.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas updated his State of Emergency proclamation on March 16, disallowing any gathering or events with more than 10 attendees. Mayor Lucas said he will re-evaluate this, and other restrictions, by April 1.

“I am saddened for Kansas Citians — and all — now suffering from COVID-19 directly and indirectly,” Mayor Lucas said. “This shows the virus is spreading throughout our community. We know there will be more cases, but to reduce the spread I urge all residents to practice social distancing and to stay home except for essential needs. We will continue to update our community and get through this crisis together.”

For links to alerts and other resources, go to kcmo.gov/coronavirus.