Jyoti Structures hits 5% upper circuit after securing Rs 237 crore project

Shares of hit the upper circuit of 5 per cent at Rs 17.90 in Tuesday’s trade after the company secured a contract worth Rs 237 crore from Sterlite Power Transmission for turnkey supply and construction of 400 kV and 220 kV double circuit transmission line in Goa and Karnataka.

The project will be commissioned in a phased manner by December 2023 and July 2024.

At 12:02 pm, the stock was trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 18 over its last day’s closing price of Rs 17 apiece. The stock has risen around 3 per cent in the last one month while it has fallen about 13 per cent in the last six months.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the company reported consolidated net sales of Rs 15.65 crore, up 624.5 per cent from the March quarter’s net sales of Rs 2.16 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 33.79 crore for the latest quarter.

Jyoti Structures is one of India’s leading providers of turnkey solutions in the field of power transmission. The company focuses on the areas of transmission lines, substations and distribution projects.

