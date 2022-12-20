Justin Bieber accuses H&M of using his image without his permission



Justin Bieber accuses H&M of selling merchandise featuring his image and lyrics without his permissionBy Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter Published: 16:59 EST, 20 December 2022 | Updated: 16:59 EST, 20 December 2022

Justin Bieber has accused H&M of selling merchandise featuring his image and song lyrics without his approval.Singer Bieber, 28, said items in one of the clothing brand’s collections, which included hoodies, T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing his likeness and words from his songs, were not approved by him and he encouraged his fans not to buy the outfits. ‘The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn’t approve it,’ Bieber wrote on Instagram. Fashion faux pas: Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have both collaborated with H&MH&M has previously sold approved merchandise from the star’s tours as well as collections modelled by his wife Hailey Baldwin.A H&M spokesman said it had followed ‘proper approval procedures’ as with all its other licensed products.

Advertisement

Share or comment on this article:

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on them we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money, and keep it free to use. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to affect our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Take me to…