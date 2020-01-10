Jury Finds Gibson County Man Jeffery Lee Davis Guilty of Possession of Methamphetamine

(STL.News) – Following a three-day jury trial in U.S. District Court, Jeffery Lee Davis, 59, of Trenton, TN, was found guilty of possession of over 5 grams of actual methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant announced the guilty verdict today.

According to information presented in court, on July 6, 2017, officers with 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force executed an arrest warrant on the defendant, Jeffery Lee Davis, at his home in Trenton, Tennessee. Prior to his arrest, officers observed Davis sitting at a desk in his home weighing methamphetamine on a set of drug scales and packaging the methamphetamine for resale. Davis was arrested and officers seized the methamphetamine on the desk as well as an additional bag of methamphetamine found on Davis’ person.

In total, Davis possessed and intended to distribute approximately 27 grams of actual methamphetamine with a 98% purity level. Davis has an extensive criminal history, including multiple prior methamphetamine manufacturing and trafficking convictions, as well as convictions for assault and burglary.

Sentencing is scheduled before U.S. District Court Chief Judge S. Thomas Anderson on April 7, 2020, where Davis faces a mandatory-minimum sentence of five years imprisonment and a maximum sentence of 40 years imprisonment, followed by four years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant said, “Davis is a recidivist drug offender who was destroying this rural community by his sale of highly potent and poisonous drugs, and his prior felony convictions have finally caught up with him. Thanks to the great investigative work by our state and local law enforcement partners at the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, he has been held accountable and will be removed from the community.”

This case was investigated by the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Josh Morrow and Matt Wilson prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

