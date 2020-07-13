Jury Finds Eagle Butte Man Lucian Rising Sun Not Guilty of Assault

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that an Eagle Butte, South Dakota, man was acquitted of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury as a result of a federal jury trial in Pierre, South Dakota, beginning July 8, 2020, and concluding on July 9, 2020.

Lucian Rising Sun, a/k/a Sonny Rising Sun, age 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury on March 9, 2020.

The charge stemmed from an alleged incident that occurred on January 29, 2020, in Eagle Butte.

The investigation was conducted by the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement Services and the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case.

