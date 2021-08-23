Jury Convicts Iowa Men of Conspiracy to Distribute Meth

Illinois Jury Convicts Iowa Men of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine

ROCK ISLAND, IL (STL.News) A federal jury returned a guilty verdict on August 19, 2021, against Michael James Grommet, 36, of Marshalltown, Iowa, and Buddy Hal Gunter, 45, of Waterloo, Iowa, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. Sentencing for Grommet and Gunter has been scheduled on December 21, 2021, at the U.S. Courthouse in Davenport, Iowa.

During four days of trial, beginning on August 16, the government presented evidence establishing that in February 2019 Grommet and Gunter conspired with one another and others to distribute methamphetamine in both Iowa and Illinois. The case began when the Rock Island Police Department and Drug Enforcement Administration seized approximately 100 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine from the defendants’ coconspirators at Jumer’s Casino in Rock Island, Illinois. Agents worked up the chain of distribution to identify the sources of the methamphetamine as Grommet and Gunter.

Grommet and Gunter remain in the custody of the United States Marshal’s Service. At sentencing, Grommet faces statutory penalties of ten years to life imprisonment. Gunter faces statutory penalties of fifteen years to life imprisonment.

“Cheap and readily accessible methamphetamine continues to be a major public health problem plaguing our community,” said Acting United States Attorney Doug Quivey. “The United States Attorney’s Office, in conjunction with our law enforcement partners, will continue to target and prosecute high-level drug dealers responsible for bringing it into our area.”

The case investigation was conducted by the Rock Island Police Department, the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alyssa Raya and Jennifer Mathew represented the government at trial.

