June 22-23, 2020 Demonstrations in Portland

Portland, OR (STL.News) Two demonstrations occurred in Portland during the evening hours of June 22 through the early morning hours of June 23, 2020.

One group met at Jefferson High School and marched throughout the neighborhood for several hours. This event remained peaceful and did not require intervention by police. They dispersed without incident.

Another group gathered near the Justice Center. They marched in the street and blocked vehicular traffic on the Southwest 2nd and 3rd Avenue sides. Repeated warnings were provided via the sound truck and on social media advising the streets were open and if people remained in the streets they were subject to arrest or force. Initial warnings were mostly heeded and the majority of the group moved to the sidewalk.

The group went on a brief march away from the Justice Center, but then returned to the 3rd Avenue side and remained in the street again blocking vehicular traffic. The sound truck once again provided repeated warnings and when the group remained in the street, officers arrived and made several arrests.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE