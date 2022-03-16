Thomson Penitentiary Inmate, Joseph Van Sach Found Guilty of Assaulting Federal Correctional Officer

(STL.News) A federal inmate at Thomson Penitentiary in Thompson, Ill., was convicted Tuesday for the assault of a federal correctional officer.

JOSEPH VAN SACH, 49, was found guilty following a seven-day jury trial in federal court in Rockford. According to evidence at trial, Van Sach on April 2, 2019, forcibly assaulted the officer while he was engaged in the performance of his official duties. Van Sach made physical contact and inflicted bodily injury to the officer.

Van Sach faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, a maximum fine of up to $250,000, and restitution to the victim. U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey did not immediately set a sentencing date.

The conviction was announced by John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois; and Emmerson Buie, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI. The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jessica S. Maveus and Vincenza L. Tomlinson.

