Joseph Dewayne Dunlap Wanted for the Murder of Golden Hairston

Nashville, TN (STL.News) South Precinct detectives are asking for the community’s assistance in locating Joseph Dewayne Dunlap, 31, who has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery in connection with the January 7 fatal shooting of Golden Hairston, 28, in the parking lot of Hickory Highlands Apartments on Hickory Highlands Drive.

Hairston, of Bell Road, was outside his car talking to another man when a black SUV pulled up. Shots were fired from the SUV. Hairston was hit and fell to the ground. Investigation by Detective Derry Baltimore led to information that Dunlap was in the SUV.

Anyone seeing Joseph Dunlap or knowing his whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

