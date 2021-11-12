Joint Statement on Troika Plus Meeting, Islamabad

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

On 11 November 2021, Islamabad hosted a meeting of the extended Troika, comprising Pakistan, China, Russia, and the United States to discuss the latest situation in Afghanistan. The extended Troika met with senior Taliban representatives on the sidelines of the meeting.

In the spirit of the discussion, as well as building on previous outcomes of Troika and extended Troika meetings, the four participating States: