Johnny Triplett Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

New Orleans Man, Johnny Triplett Sentenced to 151 Months Imprisonment for Heroin and Cocaine Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that JOHNNY TRIPLETT (“TRIPLETT”), age 33 of New Orleans, was sentenced on April 7, 2022 by United States District Judge Eldon E. Fallon after previously pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride and 100 grams of heroin.

According to court records, TRIPLETT and others conspired to transport multiple kilograms of cocaine hydrochloride and heroin between Texas and New Orleans.

The court sentenced TRIPLETT to 151 months of imprisonment and 4 years of supervised release. TRIPLETT must also pay a $100 mandatory special assessment fee.

This prosecution is part of an extensive investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (“OCDETF”). OCDETF is a joint federal, state and local cooperative approach to combat drug trafficking and is the nation’s primary tool for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, targeting national and regional level drug trafficking organizations and coordinating the necessary law enforcement entities and resources to disrupt or dismantle the targeted criminal organization and seize their assets.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans praised the work of the Drug Enforcement Administration in investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Elizabeth Privitera and Jonathan L. Shih are in charge of the prosecution.

