John Mack Convicted – Louisiana

John Mack was convicted on one count of aggravated rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery of a child, and two counts of indecent behavior with a child.

BATON ROUGE, LA (STL.News) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after his office obtained a conviction of John Mack on one count of aggravated rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery of a child, and two counts of indecent behavior with child:

Today, justice was delivered to John Mack by a jury of his peers in Livingston Parish.  I hope the verdict provides some comfort to his victims.  The lifelong scars of sexual abuse cut even deeper when the victim is a minor.  I commend the team from my office who worked diligently to get this verdict, especially AAG Daniel Smart and AAG Payal Patel.  My office and I will continue to do all we can to make Louisiana a safer place.”

SOURCE: Louisiana Attorney General

