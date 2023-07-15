John Mack Convicted – Louisiana

John Mack was convicted on one count of aggravated rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery of a child, and two counts of indecent behavior with a child.

BATON ROUGE, LA (STL.News) Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the following statement after his office obtained a conviction of John Mack on one count of aggravated rape, one count of attempted aggravated rape, three counts of sexual battery of a child, and two counts of indecent behavior with child:

“Today, justice was delivered to John Mack by a jury of his peers in Livingston Parish. I hope the verdict provides some comfort to his victims. The lifelong scars of sexual abuse cut even deeper when the victim is a minor. I commend the team from my office who worked diligently to get this verdict, especially AAG Daniel Smart and AAG Payal Patel. My office and I will continue to do all we can to make Louisiana a safer place.”

SOURCE: Louisiana Attorney General