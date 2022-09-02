Politics

John Kerry’s Travel to Egypt, United Kingdom

September 2, 2022
Maryam Shah

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate Kerry’s Travel to Egypt, United Kingdom

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will travel to Cairo, Egypt, September 7-8 to continue ongoing discussions with government and private sector counterparts on accelerating global climate cooperation ahead of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 6-18. Secretary Kerry will also participate in the Egypt-International Cooperation Forum and Meeting of the African Ministers of Finance and Environment.

Secretary Kerry will also travel to Glasgow, United Kingdom on September 9 to engage business and NGO leaders on efforts to enhance global climate action and accelerate the clean energy transition.

