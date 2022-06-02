John Francis Sentenced for Failure to register as Sex Offender

Sex Offender, John Francis Bolieau Sentenced in South Florida to Five Years for Failure to Register

(STL.News) Today, a federal district judge sitting in Fort Pierce sentenced John Francis Bolieau, 44, of Massachusetts, to 60 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for failing to register as a sex offender.

Bolieau was convicted of aggravated rape and abuse of a child, indecent assault and battery of a child under 14, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 14 in Hampshire County, Massachusetts in 2013. For these offenses, Bolieau was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in prison and 10 years of probation to follow. In addition, he was required to register as a sex offender under the federal Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act. In July 2021, Bolieau was released from prison and placed on probation, with a requirement that he wear a GPS ankle monitor.

After being on probation for only three months, Bolieau cut off his ankle monitor, left Massachusetts and came to the Miami-area, without notifying his probation officer or updating his sex offender registration. On December 15, 2021, law enforcement located and arrested Bolieau in a recreational vehicle park in Highlands County, Florida. On arrest, Bolieau admitted that he had not reported to any law enforcement officer that he was in Florida, nor did he register as a sex offender in the State of Florida, as required by law.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and Gadyaces S. Serralta, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Florida announced the sentence imposed by U.S. District Aileen M. Cannon.

The United States Marshals Service investigated this case, with the assistance of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant United States Attorneys Luisa Berti and Stacey Bergstrom prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today