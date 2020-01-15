JLL leaders offer global insights from Davos

CHICAGO (STL.News) – WHAT: JLL (NYSE: JLL) executives will engage with more than 2,500 top business, government and civic leaders from nearly 100 countries at the upcoming World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. The theme for this year’s conference is “Stakeholders for a Cohesive and Sustainable World.”

During the meeting, and in perspective pieces on JLL’s Davos website, JLL delegates will share insights from the commercial real estate industry. The firm will also issue news highlighting global investment trends and city research and will host a breakfast panel discussion Tuesday titled “Re-imagining work –The real value of human experience in the workplace.”

To follow the conversation, visit JLL’s Davos website and the company’s Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

WHO:

Global: Christian Ulbrich – CEO; Stephanie Plaines – CFO; Richard Bloxam – Head of Capital Markets; Neil Murray – CEO, Corporate Solutions

Americas: Greg O’Brien – CEO; Sanjay Rishi – CEO, Corporate Solutions

Asia Pacific: Susheel Koul – Executive Managing Director, Corporate Solutions

WHEN: Tuesday, January 21 through Friday, January 24

WHERE: Davos, Switzerland

