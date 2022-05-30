Jessica Stern’s Travel to Lithuania & Netherlands

U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Special Envoy Jessica Stern will travel to Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Sweden, May 31-June 8. During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will engage with local human rights defenders and civil society representatives regarding the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons globally, with a specific focus on LGBTQI+ refugees from Ukraine.

In the Netherlands and Sweden, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government and civil society counterparts to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons via multilateral institutions and public-private partnerships such as the Global Equality Fund.

In Lithuania, among her engagements, the Special Envoy will participate in Baltic Pride’s Proud Cities Summit, where she will speak in the first session panel discussion on “Equality, Diversity, Inclusion: Transforming Challenges into Opportunities” and engage with youth at an informal Q&A session.