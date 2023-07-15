Jessica Marra Appointed by Florida Governor – Judicial

HomePoliticsJessica Marra Appointed by Florida Governor - Judicial
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment of Jessica Marra to Serve as Judge of the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court.

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Friday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court – Jessica Marra.

Marra is from Plantation and is to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court.

Marra has been a Partner with Kelley Kronenberg since 2014.  Previously, she served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit.  She received her bachelor’s degree from Florida International University and her law degree from Nova Southeastern University.  Marra fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Patti Henning.

SOURCE: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

