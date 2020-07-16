Jerry Timothy Vaughn Jr. and two other arrested, charged after 80 kilograms of cocaine seized from used car dealer

(STL.News) – Three men face federal drug trafficking charges after law enforcement officers seized almost 80 kilograms of cocaine from the Dayton used car dealership one of them co-owns.

A federal indictment charges Jerry Timothy Vaughn Jr., 40 of Dayton, and David Scott, 41, of Dayton with narcotics conspiracy, distribution of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. It was unsealed after Scott’s arrest on July 1. A Cincinnati man, Shannon Jamar Higgins Sr., 47, pleaded guilty on July 14 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.

According to court documents, DEA agents and Cincinnati police officers investigating cocaine trafficking in Cincinnati determined that Higgins was traveling to Luxury Sports Auto Sales in Dayton to purchase cocaine from Vaughn and Scott, who is the co-owner of the used car dealership.

Investigators executed a federal search warrant at Luxury Sports in January and found approximately 79,970 grams of cocaine in a metal cylinder. They also searched Vaughn’s residences and found cash, more cocaine and a firearm.

Narcotics conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine is punishable by a term of imprisonment of at least five up to forty years. Distribution of a controlled substance is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment and possession with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine is punishable by a term of imprisonment of at least ten years up to life.

David M. DeVillers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Keith Martin, Special Agent in Charge, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA); and Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot K. Isaac announced the plea and the indictment. They also acknowledged the assistance provided by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Trotwood Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Ashley Brucato and OCDETF Deputy Criminal Chief Christy Muncy are representing the United States in this case.

