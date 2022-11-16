Jeremy Hunt Autumn statement LIVE: Tax, minimum wage and benefits updates expected in ‘very difficult’ budget tomorrow

JEREMY Hunt is set to unveil tax rises, benefit changes and spending cuts to curb inflation in this week’s Autumn Budget statement.

The Prime Minister said inflation was “the enemy we need to face down” after official figures showed it reached 11.1% in October, the highest rate for 41 years.

But he warned that would require “difficult decisions” as Jeremy Hunt prepares for Thursday’s autumn statement.

The Chancellor is expected to announce tax hikes for millions of workers already facing a rise in the cost of living as a result of soaring prices and the impact of rising interest rates on mortgages.

But the PM insisted that once the “strong foundation” of the Government’s approach had been established in Mr Hunt’s statement, there would be a “brighter future”.

What has the PM said ahead of the Autumn Statement?

Speaking from Bali, where he’s attending the G20 summit, the PM said: “With more news of inflation today, it’s the number one thing that’s on people’s minds, it’s the thing that’s causing most anxiety.

“That’s what’s eating into people’s living standards. It’s the enemy that we need to face down. And I want to make sure that we do that and we do it as quickly as possible.”

The PM added: “I want to tell people that the decisions that we’ll be making tomorrow will be based on fairness. They’ll be based on compassion and I am confident that when people see the set of decisions… they will see that we have strived incredibly hard to deliver fairness to deliver compassion, and put the UK on a positive economic trajectory.”

What is inflation?

Inflation is a measure of how much goods and services are worth in a given period.

This means how much the price of goods, such as food or televisions, and services, such as haircuts or train tickets, has changed over time.

It is known as a “backward looking measure”, which means it indicates what has happened over the past year.

That obviously means it does not predict the future.

The rate of inflation is published each month by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

It’s a non-ministerial department which reports directly to Parliament.

‘As far as I’m concerned, we aren’t living’

Those on benefits have expressed their fears Jeremy Hunt’s expected announcement will come too late.

Phoenix, a mother-of-four from Crystal Palace told the PA news agency: “None of the people have hope. We are like the actual walking dead… so many people (are) saying the same thing.

“The struggle is real but should we really be in this turmoil?”

Phoenix said she does not expect Thursday’s announcement to make a real impact and her expectations of significant help from the Government are low.

“All the important things we need to survive are slowly being taken away,” she said.

“As far as I’m concerned, we aren’t living.”

What is the UK’s current inflation rate?

The CPI measure of inflation jumped to 11.1% in October 2022, the latest figures available show.

It’s not clear yet whether inflation will climb higher.

Following today’s inflation figures announcement, Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, said: “We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation.

“Tomorrow I will set out a plan to get debt falling, deliver stability, and drive down inflation while protecting the most vulnerable.”

Pension triple lock

The issue of keeping or ditching the pension triple lock has been a massive subject of debate in Westminster.

With its safety previously called into question, MPs from all political parties have pleaded with Mr Hunt to keep the policy in place.

The popular triple lock sees pension payments increase in line with whichever of the following is highest:

Earnings – the average percentage growth in wages in Great Britain

Prices – the rising cost of living in the UK, as measured by the Consumer Prices Index (CPI)

2.5%

Hunt considering extending freeze on income tax

Mr Hunt is considering extending a freeze on income tax thresholds until 2028 – dragging millions more into a higher rate of tax.

The freeze was originally supposed to end in 2026.

By extending it, Brits who earn over £50,000 a year could end up paying £3,659 more in tax overall.

A stealth tax is form a tax collected in a way that isn’t obvious – and you might not even notice it.

What can we expect?

The Chancellor is set to reveal around £25bn of brutal tax hikes, alongside spending cuts reaching £35bn.

The “eye-wateringly difficult” measures are being introduced to fill an estimated £60bn black hole in the public purse.

The gaping hole was caused by a combination of the pandemic, Mad Vlad Putin’s war in Ukraine, soaring energy costs and Liz Truss’ disastrous mini budget.

Rishi Sunak believes the gap must be filled in order to tackle soaring inflation and the crippling cost of living crisis.

Jeremy Hunt will deliver Government’s Autumn Statement tomorrow

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, will finally announce the Government’s Autumn Statement tomorrow.

He will provide a financial plan that will have huge implications for your pocket.

