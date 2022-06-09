Jeffrey Luellen Sentenced for Distribution of Heroin, Fentanyl

Memphis Man, Jeffrey Luellen Sentenced to 15 Years for Distribution of Heroin and Fentanyl

(STL.News) Jeffrey Luellen a/k/a “Roxy”, 45 has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for distribution of heroin and fentanyl. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the sentence today.

According to the information presented in court, on May 12, 2018, detectives with the Memphis Police Department’s Organized Crime Unit (OCU) responded to a suspected heroin overdose call at a local residence.

Upon arrival, law enforcement discovered the victim was dead on the scene with the cause of death later being determined as fentanyl overdose. Witnesses identified Jeffrey Luellen a/k/a “Roxy” as the individual who sold the substance ingested by the victim.

Throughout the investigation, detectives obtained surveillance video from a local gas station capturing the transaction. Law enforcement also conducted undercover purchases from Luellen and executed a search warrant at his hotel room.

On June 20, 2018, Luellen admitted to being a heroin distributor.

On June 3, 2022, United States District Judge Sheryl H. Lipman sentenced Luellen to 188 months in federal prison to be followed by three years’ supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was investigated by the Memphis Police Department.

Assistant United States Attorneys Jennifer Musselwhite and Michelle Kimbril-Parks prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today