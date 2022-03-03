Jeffery Dean Appears In Court for Child Pornography Charges

Deming man, Jeffery Dean Biddle appears in federal court for child pornography charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Jeffery Dean Biddle, 41, of Deming, New Mexico, made an initial appearance in federal court on March 2 facing charges of production and attempted production of child pornography, receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, and enticement and attempted enticement. Biddle will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing scheduled for March 7.

According to a criminal complaint, on Oct. 7, 2021, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Biddle’s residence. During that search and subsequent searches of Biddle’s social media accounts, investigators found evidence that Biddle allegedly used several Facebook accounts to gain access or attempt to gain access to minor victims. Biddle also allegedly used his cellphone to communicate with victims. Some of the conversation led to Biddle allegedly requesting naked photos of children.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty.

If convicted, Biddle faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison for enticement. Due to a prior conviction in 2004 for criminal sexual contact of a minor, Biddle faces enhanced penalties of a minimum of 10 years and up to 20 years in prison for receipt of child pornography and a minimum of 25 years and up to 50 years in prison for production of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated this case with assistance from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Las Cruces District Office, New Mexico State Police, the Deming Police Department, and the District Attorney’s Office for the Sixth Judicial District. Assistant United States Attorneys Marisa A. Ong and Matilda McCarthy Villalobos are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today