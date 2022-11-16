Jefferson County man admits to role in a drug distributing conspiracy

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Ian Webster Taylor, of Charles Town, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Taylor, also known as “Beans” or “Beanz,” 31, pleaded guilty today to today on one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine, Heroin, and Fentanyl.” Taylor admitted to working with others to sell cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl from August 2020 to September 2021 in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties and elsewhere.

Taylor faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney C. Lydia Lehman, also with the Berkeley County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, are prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.