COVID-19: JCVI head says the virus poses a low risk to most people who are vaccinated

(STL.News) The chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, Prof Sir Andrew Pollard, says COVID currently poses a low risk to most people who have been vaccinated.

Even though cases are currently high in the community, Sir Andrew says the “relatively good” news is that Omicron appears to be causing milder disease.

SOURCE: Sky News via YouTube